Contrasting AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) & Corteva (OTCMKTS:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Corteva alerts:

78.3% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corteva and AMAYA Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 1 9 12 0 2.50 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $30.94, indicating a potential downside of 9.20%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corteva and AMAYA Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $13.85 billion 1.84 -$959.00 million $1.43 23.83 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corteva.

Risk & Volatility

Corteva has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 3.68% 4.67% 2.70% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corteva beats AMAYA Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.