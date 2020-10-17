Contrasting Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 10.70% 32.44% 10.15% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 10.73% 3.47% 2.12%

This table compares Broadcom and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 6.78 $2.72 billion $17.41 21.75 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 4.20 $234.68 million $0.21 61.67

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broadcom and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 27 0 2.87 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 2 1 1 0 1.75

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $388.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadcom beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

