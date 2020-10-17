Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Raised to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Core Laboratories from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,011,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1,788.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 929,759 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $6,195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $7,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

