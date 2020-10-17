CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of CRVL opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. CorVel has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $167,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,650,589 shares in the company, valued at $596,491,327.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. CWM LLC grew its position in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CorVel by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

