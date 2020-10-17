Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.