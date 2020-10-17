Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

ETR:1COV opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit