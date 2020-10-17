Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Tuesday. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of €43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.