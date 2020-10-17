Cowen Initiates Coverage on Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang acquired 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $56,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 967,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,551.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,295 shares of company stock valued at $205,989 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.