Credit Suisse Group Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $117.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.18.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in First Republic Bank by 27.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

