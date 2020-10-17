Critical Contrast: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Starwood Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

83.5% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 4.82% 21.19% 1.96% Starwood Property Trust 32.32% 11.07% 0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iron Mountain and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Volatility and Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Starwood Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 1.86 $267.38 million $2.29 12.01 Starwood Property Trust $1.20 billion 3.64 $509.66 million $1.71 8.96

Starwood Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iron Mountain. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Iron Mountain on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

