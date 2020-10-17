Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.83. 2,788,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

