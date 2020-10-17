Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 5,959 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 7.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $37,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 373.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,509,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.73. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $150.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

