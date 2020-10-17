Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,510,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,180. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

