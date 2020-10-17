Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 628,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,704. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.