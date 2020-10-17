Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after buying an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 447,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,749. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

