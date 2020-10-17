Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 7,422 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 2.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 33,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,696. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

