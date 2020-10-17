Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 771 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.04% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,526,000.

NYSEARCA:HDG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $47.19.

