Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $110.13. 6,405,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.59. The company has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

