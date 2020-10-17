Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,098,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

