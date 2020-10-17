Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.