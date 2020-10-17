Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.