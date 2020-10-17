Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 9,385,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,948,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of -612.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

