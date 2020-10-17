Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.09.

