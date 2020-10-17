Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.36. 126,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day moving average is $197.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $233.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.