Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 136 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,626. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

