CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

