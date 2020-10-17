D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,834. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

