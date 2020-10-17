DAD 24-Hour Volume Tops $972,117.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $972,117.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.34 or 0.04849038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001885 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars.

