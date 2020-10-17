Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.28 ($57.97).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.87. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €45.51 and a 200 day moving average of €37.40.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.