DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,971 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.38% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $72,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.22. 2,043,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,767. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

