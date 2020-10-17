DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $207,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.69.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,038. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

