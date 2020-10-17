DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,131 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $45,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $95.24. 546,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.