DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $104.03 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,485 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $104,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.03. 6,626,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,243,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

