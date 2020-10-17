DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $57,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,404. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

