DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,936 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $103,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,037. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.