DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $136,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,276,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525,127. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

