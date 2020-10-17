DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $99,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.05. 1,796,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average is $209.31. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit