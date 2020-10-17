DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $99,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.05. 1,796,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average is $209.31. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.