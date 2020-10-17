DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.6% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sherwin-Williams worth $143,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.95.

SHW traded up $7.32 on Friday, hitting $695.32. The company had a trading volume of 380,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $692.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.12. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

