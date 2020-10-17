DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 11,977 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $75,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,414. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

