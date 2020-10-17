DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 23,028 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $118,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,405,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,849. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.