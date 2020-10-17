DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $80,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. The company had a trading volume of 866,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,889. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.