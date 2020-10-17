DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 492.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,838. The company has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.34 and a 200 day moving average of $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

