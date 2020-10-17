DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 654 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 105.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 545,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,112 shares of company stock valued at $246,515,630. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.65. 1,029,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.85. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

