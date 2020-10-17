DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CME Group worth $42,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 205.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $167.99. 1,006,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.94.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

