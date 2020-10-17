Delcath Systems (DCTH) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) is one of 158 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Delcath Systems to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Delcath Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million -$8.88 million -0.01 Delcath Systems Competitors $1.25 billion $127.54 million -12.13

Delcath Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -455.95% N/A -45.24% Delcath Systems Competitors -681.91% -1,382.43% -24.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Delcath Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems Competitors 1334 4232 6927 402 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Delcath Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Delcath Systems competitors beat Delcath Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

