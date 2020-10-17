Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target to $95.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of VC stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Visteon by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

