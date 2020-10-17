Digitalcoin Trading Down 30.1% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $57,580.60 and approximately $17.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000698 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,370,813 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.