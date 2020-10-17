Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected a bounce back, with a narrower-than-expected loss per share. Results were driven by the reopening of all its stores as of Jun 2, except for one. Moreover, it has been witnessing improved sales trends at the reopened stores, generating about 72% of the prior-year quarter’s sales between Jun 2 and Aug 1. Its bottom line gained from aggressive measures to lower excess inventory, which helped lower markdowns as well as gross margin. Gains from lower payroll expense and cost savings led to reduced operating expenses. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. It expects to be in an operating loss position for fiscal 2020.”

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of DDS opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.86. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

