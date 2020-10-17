Dogecoin Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $327.66 million and $130.06 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Robinhood, Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00414365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002737 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,714,653,325 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Instant Bitex, Indodax, Koineks, Cryptopia, Upbit, Ovis, FreiExchange, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, BCEX, C-Patex, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Coinsquare, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Robinhood, Bitbns, Bits Blockchain, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, HitBTC, Poloniex, Kraken, Exrates, QBTC, Bitsane, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand, Coinbe, YoBit, Cryptohub, CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Tidex, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, cfinex, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Crex24, Bleutrade, Gate.io, Novaexchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.