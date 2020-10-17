Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Lifted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $81.41. 3,290,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.