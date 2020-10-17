Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPS. Cowen began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

